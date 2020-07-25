Scott M Kontowicz



Waukesha - Scott was born in Waukesha on May 30, 1983, and found peace on July 22nd at the age of 37. He will be deeply missed by his loving parents Keith and Debbie Kontowicz, his brother Joseph, sister Katie Wage (Cory) and grandparents John and Jane Kontowicz. Also survived by numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.



Scott struggled with drug and alcohol addiction for years of his life. He had a heart of gold and was loved by many. He would have made a wonderful husband and father had it not been for his struggles. Please take addiction seriously and take action when a loved one is struggling. Scott will forever be deeply missed.



Due to COVID 19, a gathering of family and friends will be held at a later date.









