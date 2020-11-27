1/
Scott M. Ladwig Sr.
Scott M. Ladwig, Sr.

Waukesha - Born May 30, 1954 and passed Sunday, November 22, 2020 at age 66. Beloved husband, soulmate and best friend of Carol Ladwig (nee Fantl). Loving father of Scott Ladwig, Jr. and Cole Ladwig (Torie), Grandfather of Kylie, Paisley and Reagan. Further survived by brother Jeffrey (Renee), sister Debra (Steven) Wimmer and nieces, nephews, family and many friends. Scott was a business entrepreneur, owner /operator of Midwest Industrial Tool Repair in Waukesha. He worked many years at Stolper Industries in Industrial Relations and at Allis Chalmers.

The family would like to give a special thank you to the staff at the UW Cancer Center at ProHealth Care in Waukesha for their caring, compassion, love and support. In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial donation in Scott's name to the ProHealth Foundation in support of the UW Cancer Center, N16 W24131 Riverwood Drive, Waukesha, WI 53188, Attn: Diane Scoville.

A memorial will be held to celebrate Scott's life at a later time.






Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Nov. 27 to Nov. 29, 2020.
