Scott "Otter" Olson
Scott "Otter" Olson

Brookfield - Passed away on July 12, 2020, at age 50. Beloved son of Richard (Rich) Olson. Dear brother of Rick (Laurie) Olson and Craig (Christine) Olson. Loving uncle of Alyssa, Erynn, Ryan and Abby Olson. Special friend of Brooks Fleming, Tom & Paul Lipsky, and Kim Erickson. He was preceded in death by his mother, Carole Olson. Further survived by many other relatives and friends.

Scott graduated from Brookfield Central in 1987 and still remained friends with many of his classmates. He obtained a bachelor's degree from UW-Stout in hotel & restaurant management. He worked in the travel and hospitality industry in Chicago, Green Bay, Minneapolis, Nashville & Milwaukee for many years.

Scott made friends everywhere he went. In his final days, the outpour of support from his friends was truly a reflection of the type of person he was. He was a great friend to many.

Scott loved spending time with his nieces and nephew at sporting events, watching them when they were young, visiting with them or just hanging in the back yard for some family fun.

Scott was an avid sports fan and enjoyed attending numerous sporting events. He was a diehard Cubs and Bears fan. You could find him at Wrigley Field, Miller Park, Fiserv Forum, Camp Randall, and always at Lambeau Field for the Bears/Packer game cheering on the Bears.

Traveling in Wisconsin was a big part of Scott's weekends. Lake Arrowhead with his buddies, Eagle River, Door County and family reunions at Lake Lawn were amongst some of his favorite places. He also loved to travel to Florida with family and friends.

Due to Covid-19, the family will be holding a private service at the Funeral Home. Otter's services will be recorded and available to view after 9AM on Saturday, July 25, 2020 on the Becker Ritter website https://www.beckerritter.com. Please feel free to share memories of him as well. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Scott's name can be made to the American Heart Association.

We love you Scott and you will forever be in our hearts.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jul. 19 to Jul. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
25
Service
09:00 AM
Recorded services available to view on the Becker Ritter website https://www.beckerritter.com
Memories & Condolences

July 15, 2020
lll miss you buddy! We were the battery in junior lakers baseball. Tight curve ball , slider, and fastball. RIP OLY I love you brother.
Derek Voss
Friend
