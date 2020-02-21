|
|
Scott R. Hesse
Passed on February 12th, 2020 unexpectedly at age 57. Born at West Allis, WI Hospital, on October 18th, 1962, he was the son of Robert and Shirley Hesse. He lived in Franklin, WI and graduated from Franklin High School in 1980. He was preceded in death by his father Robert Hesse. Scott had a passion for working with his hands, so worked most of his adult life in the contracting business. He was an enthusiastic Green Bay Packers fan and enjoyed sitting with friends and family to watch a game.
He was passionate about motorcycles and always willing to help with any mechanic needs. Scott is survived by his mother Shirley Hesse of Franklin, WI currently living in Long Beach, CA. He is survived also by his brother Paul and wife Carol Hesse, living in Lafayette, CO; sister Pam Smith living in Prescott Valley, Arizona; sister Patrice and her husband Kenneth Sorenson living in Sembach, Germany; sister Kim and her husband Joe Snow, living in Long Beach California. Scott is also survived by his two children, daughter Taylor Hesse and son Luke Hesse of Burlington, WI, one grandchild, and numerous nieces and nephews. A memorial service will be held at the Schaff Funeral Home 5920 W. Lincoln Ave., Milwaukee, WI on Saturday February 29th from 1:00-3:00 PM.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Feb. 21 to Feb. 23, 2020