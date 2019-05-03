Services
Scott Sharrow Notice
Sharrow, Scott Passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, April 28 2019, at the age of 54, and was reunited with his son Cody and father Robert. Beloved father of Kailee Sharrow. Loving boyfriend of Michelle Kwapick. Dear son of Marilyn Sharrow and brother of Jeff (Chris) Sharrow, David (Joanie) Sharrow and Mary (Gordy) Welch. Uncle of Sarah Sharrow. Will also be greatly missed by his dog Milo. Visitation at the Max A. Sass & Sons Mission Hills Chapel on Sunday, May 5 from 3 - 7 PM. Funeral Service at 7 PM. Please dress as Scott would dress.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 3, 2019
