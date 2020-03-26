|
|
Scott T. Kasten
Vernon - March 26, 2020 at the age of 62. Beloved husband of Cindy for 33 years. Loving father of Anne (Dustin) Wampole and Kerri Kasten. Special papa of Ada and Abby. Dear brother of Bill (Suzie) Kasten, Lori (Mark) Harrison, Julie (Bob) O'Brien, Kathy (Mike) Baron and Cherie (Sheldon) Swanson. Further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. A memorial service will be held at a later date. The family would like to thank the staff of Pro Health Care Mukwonago and Angel's Grace Hospice for their loving care given to Scott.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Mar. 26 to Mar. 29, 2020