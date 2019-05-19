|
|
Smoot, Scott W. A resident of Friendship (formerly Milwaukee) died peacefully on May 10, 2019 at the age of 62. Loving husband and best friend of Lynn(nee Leicher). Proud dad of Erik and Michelle (Jeff) Nerby. Fun loving papa of Jenna and Myla. Dear brother of Peg (Bob) Kindermann and Rob. Cherished uncle, relative, and friend of many. His family would like to thank all the staff at Gundersen-Friendship ER, Froedtert and Zilber Hospice for their compassionate care. Celebration of Life on June 22, 2019 from 1-4PM at Sheridan Park Pavilion. Per Scott's wishes his body was donated to the Medical College of Wisconsin.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 19, 2019