Scott WletschakWauwatosa - September 16, 2020 age 45 years. Loving Father of Grace, Natalie, Hayden and Nolan. Dear Son of Gayle Wletschak. Dear Brother of Tim. Further survived by other relatives and friends. Preceded in death by his father, Lane Wletschak.A celebration of life will take place at a later date. Scott was a member of Steamfitters Local 601. In his spare time he loved playing softball, going up north hunting on the family's land and was a master gardener.