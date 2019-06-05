|
Bielawa , Fr. Thomas, SDS Age 76, in Venice, FL, on May 22, 2019. He was born in Milwaukee August 31, 1942, to Edward and Geraldine (Young) Bielawa. Entered the Society of the Divine Savior (Salvatorians) in 1963 and was ordained a priest in 1972. Taught at St. Pius X Seminary in Galt, CA, and was chaplain and teacher at Holy Names Academy in Silver Spring, Maryland. Also served as the Salvatorians' Vocation Director and Novice Director; as pastor and teacher in Colombia, South America; in parish work at St. Michael's and Corpus Christi parishes in Milwaukee, St. Pius X in Wauwatosa, Queen of Peace in Mesa, AZ; St. William's in Cashion, AZ; and St. Lawrence Parish in Joelton, TN. Retired to Florida in 2009. Preceded in death by his parents. Survived by brother James (the late Nancy) Bielawa of Sussex, sisters Mary Ann (Phil) Weinfurt and Margaret Bielawa Korsi, both of Brookfield; cousin of Russ (JoAnn) Murphy and family of Detroit, MI; several nephews and nieces; very good friends Jeff and Midge Junghans of Venice, FL; as well as his brothers and sisters in the Salvatorian Family. As Fr. Tom donated his body to science, a Memorial Mass will be celebrated on Saturday, June 8, at 11:00 AM at Queen of the Apostles Church, N35W23360 Capitol Dr, Pewaukee. Visitation with the family is from 9:00-11:00 AM. In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate donations to the Society of the Divine Savior.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 5, 2019