|
|
Sean Nelson
Milwaukee - Sean Nelson, a mechanical engineer and resident of Milwaukee, WI, died unexpectedly on January 3, 2020 at the age of 48.
Sean will be loved and missed by his parents, James Nelson of Golden, MS and Margaret Nelson (O'Brien) of Sheboygan, WI; his sister, Shannon Thurner and husband Thomas; his brothers, Bryon Nelson and wife Nicole, Paul Nelson and wife Trina; his nieces and nephews, Aidan, Thomas "T.J.", Trent, Teagan, Addison, Kat, Lucy and Orie; and many beloved aunts, uncles and cousins. He is preceded in death by his grandparents, Joseph and Lorraine O'Brien; grandparents Orris "Bert" Nelson and Louise Nelson; and uncle Oris and aunt Jan Nelson.
Sean was born in Madison, WI on November 1, 1971. He graduated from UW-Platteville in 1997 with a mechanical engineering degree.
Sean was a devoted brother, uncle and Godfather. Sean had a huge giving heart; he quietly and humbly helped anyone who was in need, no matter how big or small the request. He did it all without hesitation and never expecting anything in return. He ended conversations with "Do you need anything?" Or "How else can I help?". He was wonderful and patient with children and could sit and talk with them for hours. He truly made them feel special and loved. Sean was a protector. He absolutely loved working on the family farm growing up. He was strong, making all-conference for football in high school and playing rugby for Marquette University. During his engineering/mining career Sean traveled the world, enough places to fill two passports. He will be deeply missed.
At Sean's request, no services will be held. The family is grateful for the condolences, but declines flowers and donations.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jan. 9 to Jan. 12, 2020