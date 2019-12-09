|
|
Seema Gorens
Bayside - (nee Larkey) December 8, 2019, age 90, of Bayside. Preceded in death by her husband, Dr. Sherwood W. Gorens. Loving mother of Nancy (Robert) Gorens-Edelman, Julie (Dr. James) Gorens-Winston, and Linda (Michael) Gorens-Levey. Dear Nana to Elyse, Sari; Danielle, Jennifer, and David; Jacob and Benjamin. Preceded in death by her brother, Dr. Jay Larkey, father of Cindy (Joel) Hershkowitz, Dr. Deborah (Jack Harris) Larkey, and the late Dr. Hirsh Larkey. Further survived by other relatives and friends. Special thanks to Seema's amazing caregiver Peony, cherished by all.
Funeral services 2 PM Tuesday, December 10, 2019 at Congregation Shalom, 7630 N. Santa Monica Blvd., Fox Point. Interment Spring Hill Cemetery, 166 S. Hawley Ct., Milwaukee. Memorials to Dr. Sherwood and Seema Gorens Endowment Fund at the JCC, Gorens Family Fund at Congregation Shalom, or .
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Dec. 9 to Dec. 10, 2019