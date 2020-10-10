1/1
Sergio Miguel Gutierrez
1969 - 2020
Sergio Miguel Gutierrez

(September 19th, 1969 - September 30th, 2020) Passed away after a courageous battle with COVID19. He leaves behind his wife Denise, dutiful son Dominic and bright-eyed beautiful daughter Aubri, who were the center of his universe. He was so incredibly proud to be a dad and lived his life in support of those he loved. Sergio will be missed greatly by extensive number of friends and family including his parents Jose and Teresa, as well as siblings, Juan (Lori), Margarita, Henry (Lisa), Mario (Jill), Ariel (Michelle), Lety (David) Kenny, Quiana (Steve) Betchner, Maricruz (Bill) Patterson, Cristobal and many nieces, nephews and other relatives. Sergio was humbled and honored to be the recipient of organ donations from a young man named Dalton who eight years ago lost his life in a tragic accident, but generously donated his organs that found their way to Sergio and allowed him extended time to be with his family and friends. The family appreciates not only Dalton, but the UW Madison Transplant team and the Froedert Hospital Cardio Vascular ICU staff. Visitation for Sergio will be held at Peace of Mind Funeral Home (5325 W. Greenfield Ave) from 9am-12pm on Friday, October 16th with mass followed at 1:30pm at St. Sebastian Catholic Church. Memorial gifts in honor of Dalton and Sergio can be made UW Health at https://secure.supportuw.org/give/?custom=med02&id=819a4e36-c044-439c-aec4-86f8c10c06aa&appeal=62




Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Oct. 10 to Oct. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
16
Visitation
09:00 - 12:00 PM
Peace of Mind Funeral Home
OCT
16
Funeral Mass
01:30 PM
St. Sebastian Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Peace of Mind Funeral Home
5325 West Greenfield Avenue
Milwaukee, WI 53214
(414) 453-1562
