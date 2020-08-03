Seth E. Woodward "Gene"
Milwaukee - Born To Eternal Life on Sunday, August 2, 2020, age 92 years. Beloved husband of the late Gloria (nee Voss) Woodward. Seth is further survived by his sister-in-law Betty (the late Robert) Voss, nephews-in-law, nieces-in-law, other relatives and friends. Gene is preceded in death by his in-laws, Yvonne (Ervin) Wojtasiak and Ervin Jr. (Betty) Voss.
Visitation at the Funeral Home FRIDAY, August 7, 2020 from 11:30 A.M.-1:00 P.M. Funeral Service at 1:00 P.M. Entombment and Military Honors to follow at Arlington Park Cemetery.
Gene was a proud veteran of the United States Army. Gene enjoyed woodworking, playing cards, and spending time at Potawatomi. He was very proud of doing welding work on the Sailing Vessel Denis Sullivan. He was also a retiree of Ladish Company.
In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Wisconsin Humane Society or the charity of your choice
is appreciated.