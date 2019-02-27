Services
Sewa Singh Sangha Notice
Sangha, Sewa Singh Of Germantown, WI. Passed away at age 95 on Tuesday February 19, 2019 at Decatur Memorial Hospital, Decatur, IL. Husband of the late Nirmal Kaur. Father of Dr. Paramjit Kaur (Gurdial Singh) Khera, Parvinder Singh (Harjinder Kaur) Sangha, Sukhjit Kaur (Parmjit Singh) Khera and Devinder Singh (Binwant Kaur) Sangha. Grandpa of 9 with spouses. Great-grandpa of 7. Survived by his brother Harbans Singh Sangha & Family. Visitation and funeral service will be held Saturday March 2, 2019 at Schmidt & Bartelt Funeral Home in Menomonee Falls from 2-4pm, followed by Sikh religious services at Brookfield Gurdwara from 4:30-6pm.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Feb. 27, 2019
