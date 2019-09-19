Services
Funeral service
Friday, Sep. 20, 2019
11:00 AM
Congregation Beth Israel Ner Tamid
6880 North Green Bay Avenue
Glendale, WI
Seymour Wasser Notice
Seymour Wasser

September 18, 2019, age 96, of Mequon. Loving husband of AnnaBelle Wasser (nee Segall) for 69 years. Cherished father of Ellen (Mitchell) Cairo and Linda Wasser Brodsky. Adoring grandfather of Dustin (Elana) Cairo, Evan Cairo, Sam Brodsky and Ben Brodsky. Dear brother of Rosalie (Raymond) Harkavy. Further survived by other nieces, nephews, and dear friends.

Funeral services 11 AM Friday, September 20, 2019 at Congregation Beth Israel Ner Tamid, 6880 North Green Bay Avenue, Glendale. Interment at Agudas Achim Cemetery. 3690 E. College Ave., Cudahy. Memorials to Congregation Beth Israel Ner Tamid or the Pediatric Cancer Research Foundation, 17932 Sky Park Circle Suite E, Irvine, CA 92614.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Sept. 19, 2019
