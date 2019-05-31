|
Stelloh, Shannon Marie On May 7, 2019, our Mother, Daughter, Sister, Niece, and Aunt passed away. Shannon (age 41) was bright, funny, creative and had such a beautiful smile, and that is how she will be remembered. Even though Shannon distanced herself from those who loved her most, we had always hoped she would find her way back to her family. We will miss her always and love her forever: Nicholas, Lucas and Gabriel Flessas; Carol and Tom Smith; Mandi Stelloh, Thomas and Jacob Smith; Liz McKenzie and Tom Rux; Max Steffes, and Penny Jo and Samual Smith. Shannon had a large extended family and will be deeply missed by aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends. Join us in celebrating Shannon's life on Saturday, June 1, 2019, Church and Chapel, 7626 W. Greenfield Ave., West Allis, from 3-5 p.m. with a service to follow. Everyone is welcome.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from May 31 to June 1, 2019