Shannon Thomas Pencak



Franksville - Shannon Thomas Pencak, 33, of Franksville, Wisconsin passed away suddenly at his home on June 20th, 2020.



He was born in Waukegan, IL on June 27th 1986. He graduated from J.I. Case High School in 2005 and attended UW-Milwaukee. He was employed by Concentrix as a Service Specialist and consistently ranked in the top 5 of his division.



He was a homebody who enjoyed watching movies with loved ones, especially documentaries. His favorite bands included The Smashing Pumpkins and Blink 182. He was gifted in mathematics and information technology. He was a proud dad to his rescue cat, Skipper and lifelong animal lover. Above all he adored spending time with his nephews Greyson and Bodhi. They, along with his girlfriend Chelsea, were the absolute light of his life and a reason to be the best person he could be. He always recognized the importance of family and never missed an opportunity to say "I love you."



He is survived by his parents, Beckie and Thomas Pencak; grandparents Marlys and Carroll Beguhn; his girlfriend, Chelsea Ostrov; nephews Greyson and Bodhi Wilson; and his siblings, Rheanna Rasico (Andy Rasico), Tiffany Wilson (Steve Wilson), and Nicholas Pencak (Luis Valenzuela).



Shannon battled great personal adversity throughout his life and despite the odds, overcame so much in his final years. His family is forever proud and takes solace that he is now at peace.



A private memorial service will be held on June 29th at Heritage Funeral Home in Oak Creek. In lieu of flowers please make a donation to the following causes that were dear to his heart: Safe Harbor Humane Society of Kenosha and NAMI of Greater Milwaukee.









