Sharen M. (Witkowski) Szydlik
Sharen M. Szydlik (nee Witkowski)

Milwaukee - Born to Eternal Life on June 27, 2020 at the age of 73. Beloved wife and best friend of the late David. Special niece of Camille Wendt. Further survived by other relatives and friends. Visitation Monday July 6, 2020 from 11:30 AM until 1 PM at the Max A. Sass & Sons Mission Hills Chapel with a service at 1 pm. Private entombment St. Adalbert Cemetery. A sincere thanks to all who helped Sharen during this difficult time, especially Laura, Gin and Dan, Kristin and Gina. Sharen, your memory will never fade.






Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jun. 30 to Jul. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
6
Visitation
11:30 - 01:00 PM
Max A. Sass Funeral Homes - Franklin - Mission Hills Chapel
JUL
6
Service
01:00 PM
Max A. Sass Funeral Homes - Franklin - Mission Hills Chapel
Funeral services provided by
Max A. Sass Funeral Homes - Franklin - Mission Hills Chapel
8910 West Drexel Avenue
Franklin, WI 53132
(414) 427-0707
