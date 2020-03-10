Services
Schmidt & Bartelt Funeral and Cremation Services
10280 N. Port Washington Rd.
Mequon, WI 53092
(262) 241-8085
Calling hours
Saturday, Mar. 14, 2020
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
LUTHER MEMORIAL CHAPEL
3833 N. Maryland Avenue
Shorewood, WI
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Mar. 14, 2020
11:00 AM
LUTHER MEMORIAL CHAPEL
3833 N. Maryland Avenue
Shorewood, WI
View Map
Shari Ann Hagedorn


1976 - 2020
Shari Ann Hagedorn Notice
Shari Ann Hagedorn

Cudahy - (nee Crome) Of Cudahy. Entered into Eternal Life on Monday, March 9, 2020 at the age of 43 years. Friends may greet the family on Saturday, March 14 from 9-11 AM at LUTHER MEMORIAL CHAPEL; 3833 N. Maryland Avenue in Shorewood with Funeral Services at 11 AM. Interment private. Memorials to the church would be deeply appreciated in lieu of flowers.

Please see funeral home website for complete notice.

logo




Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Mar. 10 to Mar. 12, 2020
