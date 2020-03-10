|
Shari Ann Hagedorn
Cudahy - (nee Crome) Of Cudahy. Entered into Eternal Life on Monday, March 9, 2020 at the age of 43 years. Friends may greet the family on Saturday, March 14 from 9-11 AM at LUTHER MEMORIAL CHAPEL; 3833 N. Maryland Avenue in Shorewood with Funeral Services at 11 AM. Interment private. Memorials to the church would be deeply appreciated in lieu of flowers.
Please see funeral home website for complete notice.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Mar. 10 to Mar. 12, 2020