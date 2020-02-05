|
Sharman J. Brown
Mequon - Sharman J. Brown (Nee Hires), age 69, while at home, departed this world headed for eternal life on February 1, 2020, after a battle with Ovarian Cancer. Sharman was a resident of Mequon, WI for almost 36 years, with a winter home in St. Augustine, FL. For 51 years she was the wife of Richard ("Rick") Brown, who survives her. She is survived by her beloved sons, Aaron, of Spokane, WA, Allen (wife Virginia), of Winston-Salem, NC and Stuart, of Anchorage, AK. She is also survived by grandson, Ryder, and granddaughter, Genesis. Her mother, Mary, sisters Martha ("Janie"), Karen, Robin, Carla Faye and brothers Randy and Tracy also survive her.
Sharman was born in Tampa, FL August 20, 1950. She relocated with her husband to the Cleveland, OH area in 1979 and to Mequon in 1984. She graduated from Concordia University Wisconsin with an Education degree and taught Pre-K for several years before retirement in 2019. Earlier in her life she worked as an executive assistant at Graybar Electric Company in Tampa for 9 years.
Sharman found great joy in spending time with her grandson and granddaughter. She also found great joy in her church activities at Crossroads Presbyterian Church, where she was a member for 35 years. Spending time with good friends was among her highest priorities. On her 50th birthday, she made a trip with Global Citizens to Kenya to help build a health clinic in a remote village and later another trip to Kenya with Chicks for Children to work with impoverished orphans and widows.
Sharman was a woman of great Christian faith and loved to share that faith with anyone she came in contact with.
Her Memorial Service will be held at Crossroads Presbyterian Church, 6031 W Chapel Hill Road, in Mequon on Saturday, February 15th at 1:30 PM, with a reception and family visitation afterwards. In lieu of flowers, donations, in her name, to the Crossroads Presbyterian Church Foundation are appreciated.
For you are my rock and my fortress; therefore for your name's sake lead me, and guide me. Psalm 31:3
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Feb. 5 to Feb. 9, 2020