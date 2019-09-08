Services
St Matthias Parish
9306 W Beloit Rd
Milwaukee, WI 53227
Wednesday, Sep. 18, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:45 AM
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Sep. 18, 2019
11:00 AM
Milwaukee - Passed away Sunday September 1, 2019 at age 74. Beloved wife of the late Joseph J. Loving Mother of David (Jody), Suzanne (Joe). Dear Grandmother of Joseph, Samuel, Abigail, Elizabeth. Sharon is preceded in death by her parents Edward and Dorothy and her sisters Christine and Darlene. Also survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Memorial Visitation will be held Wednesday September 18, 2019 from 930-1045AM At ST. MATTHIAS CATHOLIC CHURCH (9306 W. Beloit Rd.). Mass to follow at 11AM.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Sept. 8, 2019
