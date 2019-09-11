Services
Zwaska Funeral Home - Milwaukee
4900 W. Bradley Rd
Milwaukee, WI 53223
(414) 354-5330
Sharon Hoss
Visitation
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Zwaska Funeral Home - Milwaukee
4900 W. Bradley Rd
Milwaukee, WI 53223
Interment
Following Services
Pinelawn Memorial Park
Sharon A. Hoss


1937 - 2019
Sharon A. Hoss Notice
Sharon A. Hoss

Milwaukee - (Nee Wachs) Born to Eternal Life on Sept. 6, 2019, age 82 years. Preceded in death by her loving husband Gerald and sister-in-law Barbara Bolling. Survived by her dear children Kathy Hoss, Gail (Don) Hughes, and Michael Hoss. Grandmother of Jennifer Rodney and Jamie Lee (Tyler) Statz. Great-grandmother of Brendyn Rodney, Austin Eschenbach, Oliver and Annabelle Statz. Sister-in-law of Sandra (the late Henry) Gepfert and Kenneth Bolling. Also survived by other relatives and friends.

Visitation Saturday Sept. 14, 2019 at the Zwaska Funeral Home from 11AM - 12PM. Interment to follow at Pinelawn Memorial Park.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Sept. 11, 2019
