Sharon A. Hoss
Milwaukee - (Nee Wachs) Born to Eternal Life on Sept. 6, 2019, age 82 years. Preceded in death by her loving husband Gerald and sister-in-law Barbara Bolling. Survived by her dear children Kathy Hoss, Gail (Don) Hughes, and Michael Hoss. Grandmother of Jennifer Rodney and Jamie Lee (Tyler) Statz. Great-grandmother of Brendyn Rodney, Austin Eschenbach, Oliver and Annabelle Statz. Sister-in-law of Sandra (the late Henry) Gepfert and Kenneth Bolling. Also survived by other relatives and friends.
Visitation Saturday Sept. 14, 2019 at the Zwaska Funeral Home from 11AM - 12PM. Interment to follow at Pinelawn Memorial Park.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Sept. 11, 2019