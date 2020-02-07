Services
Krause Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc.
12401 West National Avenue
New Berlin, WI 53151
(262) 786-8009
Visitation
Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:45 PM
Visitation at Krause Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc.
12401 West National Avenue
New Berlin, WI 53151
Service
Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020
5:00 PM
Krause Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc.
12401 West National Avenue
New Berlin, WI 53151
Funeral
Monday, Feb. 10, 2020
11:00 AM
Krause Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc.
12401 West National Avenue
New Berlin, WI 53151
Burial
Following Services
Mt. Olivet Cemetery
Sharon A. (Brelle) Messmer


1947 - 2020
Sharon A. (Brelle) Messmer Notice
Sharon A. (Brelle) Messmer

(Nee Beauchamp) Born to Eternal Life on January 25, 2020, at age 72. Loving mother of Christine (Joel Boston) Garton and Kenneth (Kellie) Radliff. Proud grandmother of 4 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren. Beloved wife of Gordon Messmer, Sr. Preceded in death by her husbands Richard W. Brelle and Kenneth D. Radliff.

Visitation at the Funeral Home on Sunday, February 9, from 2-4:45PM. Service at 5PM. On Monday, meet at the Funeral Home at 11AM for procession to Mt. Olivet Cemetery.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Feb. 7, 2020
jsonline