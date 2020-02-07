|
Sharon A. (Brelle) Messmer
(Nee Beauchamp) Born to Eternal Life on January 25, 2020, at age 72. Loving mother of Christine (Joel Boston) Garton and Kenneth (Kellie) Radliff. Proud grandmother of 4 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren. Beloved wife of Gordon Messmer, Sr. Preceded in death by her husbands Richard W. Brelle and Kenneth D. Radliff.
Visitation at the Funeral Home on Sunday, February 9, from 2-4:45PM. Service at 5PM. On Monday, meet at the Funeral Home at 11AM for procession to Mt. Olivet Cemetery.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Feb. 7, 2020