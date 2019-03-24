Services
Church & Chapel Funeral and Cremation Services
3774 East Underwood Avenue
Cudahy, WI 53110
(414) 744-7377
Resources
More Obituaries for Sharon Rose
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sharon A. Rose

Notice Condolences Flowers

Sharon A. Rose Notice
Rose, Sharon A. Found peace Wednesday, March 20, 2019. Age 72. Loving wife of 44 years to Gerald. Devoted mom to Glenn (Krista) and Stacey (Scott). Proud grandma to Ada, Andy, Emma and Chris. Dear sister to Cindy. Also loved by other family and friends. Visitation at the CHURCH AND CHAPEL FUNERAL HOME 3774 E. Underwood Ave; Cudahy, Saturday, March 30, 1PM-2:45PM. Funeral Service 3PM. Memorials are appreciated to Aurora Zilber Family Hospice.
logo

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Mar. 24, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Church & Chapel Funeral and Cremation Services
Download Now