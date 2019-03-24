|
Rose, Sharon A. Found peace Wednesday, March 20, 2019. Age 72. Loving wife of 44 years to Gerald. Devoted mom to Glenn (Krista) and Stacey (Scott). Proud grandma to Ada, Andy, Emma and Chris. Dear sister to Cindy. Also loved by other family and friends. Visitation at the CHURCH AND CHAPEL FUNERAL HOME 3774 E. Underwood Ave; Cudahy, Saturday, March 30, 1PM-2:45PM. Funeral Service 3PM. Memorials are appreciated to Aurora Zilber Family Hospice.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Mar. 24, 2019