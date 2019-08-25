Services
Rose, Sharon A. Sharon A. Rose, 80, of Blair, Wis., died on Wednesday, August 21, 2019, in Gundersen Lutheran Medical Center. She was born in Milwaukee on March 11, 1939 to Dan and Dorothy (Jacobs) Bogenrief. She married Gerald Rose on July 18, 1964 in Milwaukee. Sharon spent 40 years as a nurse, loved helping people and always tried to take care of herself and others with natural healing methods if possible. She was a huge lover of animals and was known as the 'bird woman' by many. She also loved gardening, fishing, learning and experiencing different cultures, painting, music, cooking, being with her family and helping anyone she could. She is survived by her husband Jerry Rose; children, Patrick (Angel) Rose, Timothy Rose, and Andrea (Lawrence) Rose-Waalkens; granddaughter Alaina Maronn; sister Carroll Kotter; cousin Linda Kleinfeldt, and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, and her siblings Gail Bogenrief and Dan Bogenrief. Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, August 31, 2019, in Blaschke & Schneider Funeral Home, 1501 West Ave. South, La Crosse, Wis. Family and Friends may visit from 9:00 AM until the time of services on Saturday at the Funeral Home. A private burial at Woodlawn Cemetery will be held at a later date. Online condolences may be made at www.blaschkeschneider.com
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Aug. 25, 2019
