Sharon A. SkibaBorn into Eternal Life and reunited with her beloved husband, James E. Skiba on Monday, July 20, 2020 at age 83. Proud and devoted mom of Sharilee, Shawn (James) Dauer, Eric (Mary Novak), James (Tom Kroscher), Samantha (Bob) Austin, Sara (the late Shawn) (Paul Krause) O'Neill, Glenn and Brent Skiba. Loving grandma of Danielle and Joseph Dauer, Gabriella, Cassandra, Mikayla, and William Austin and Logan Skiba. Further survived by her half brother, Robert (Peg) Smith, other relatives and friends.Visitation on Thursday, August 13, ST. MARTIN OF TOURS CATHOLIC CHURCH 7963 S. 116TH ST. FRANKLIN, WI from 10:30 AM until time of Mass at 11 AM. Burial will be held privately. Masks required.