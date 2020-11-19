Sharon A.WitkowskiMilwaukee - Passed peacefully on October 13, 2020 at the age of 67. Sharon is preceded in death by her sister Barbara Oleszak, her brother Gerald Witkowski and her parents Raymond and Mary (Totka) Witkowski. Survived by niece Stephanie Siwak and nephew Randy Oleszak. Further survived by great- nieces Caitlin, Jessica and Brianna Brandt, other loved family, and friends. Her kindness, sense of humor and creative spirit will be greatly missed.Private family services will be held.