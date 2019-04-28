|
|
Wochos, Sharon A. Sharon A. Wochos of Glendale, Wisconsin, died April 23, 2019. Born December 24, 1945, to William and Agnes Barrett in Kirksville, Missouri. She graduated from Alleman High School in Rock Island, Illinois. She received her BA in Journalism from Marquette University, where she was involved in drama and was a member of the Avalanche Club. She received her Masters of Library Science from UW-Milwaukee. She was the medical librarian for Columbia-St. Mary's Hospital for 28 years. Sharon was known for her great wit, her love of groan-inducing puns, and the elaborate themed parties that she threw. She loved cooking for her gourmet club and for her family, reading murder mysteries, and playing both trivia games and card games (bridge and pounce). She was greatly involved in her community and her church, having volunteered for numerous local organizations, including COPE Services-Ozaukee County, both the Girl and Boy Scouts, as well as the St. Ben's meal program, and was a member of the St. Eugene's Church choir. She is survived by her husband, Walt, her children, Amy, Mark (Kendra), and Sarah (Barry Matchett) Wochos, and her grandchildren, Barrett and Ellen Wochos and Sophia, Henry, and Benjamin Matchett. Further survived by her siblings Sean (Denise) Barrett, Lura (Denzil) Rogers, and William (Kathy) Barrett. Also survived by numerous other family members and friends. A funeral mass was held at St. Eugene's Church. A memorial celebration will be held this summer. The family asks that any donations be made to St. Ben's Meal Program (Capuchin Community Services), or the , in her honor.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Apr. 28, 2019