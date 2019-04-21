|
|
Bartlein, Sharon Ann (Nee Grassel) On April 18, 2019 at 2:30 AM the Lord took his servant home. She passed after 3 1/2 months of battling lung cancer. She was preceded in death by her parents, grandson, husbands and sister. Survived by her 2 children and grandchildren. She lived her life for her family, she always put others first, she was incredibly gifted as a hairdresser and her hobbies were her pets, reading and creating teddy bears. Visitation Tuesday April 23, 2019 at CHURCH AND CHAPEL FUNERAL HOME 1875 N. Calhoun Rd. Brookfield, from 1:30 PM until time of Service at 3 PM.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Apr. 21, 2019