Services
Church & Chapel Funeral and Cremation Services
1875 North Calhoun Rd
Brookfield, WI 53005
(262) 786-8030
Resources
More Obituaries for Sharon Bartlein
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sharon Ann Bartlein

Notice Condolences Flowers

Sharon Ann Bartlein Notice
Bartlein, Sharon Ann (Nee Grassel) On April 18, 2019 at 2:30 AM the Lord took his servant home. She passed after 3 1/2 months of battling lung cancer. She was preceded in death by her parents, grandson, husbands and sister. Survived by her 2 children and grandchildren. She lived her life for her family, she always put others first, she was incredibly gifted as a hairdresser and her hobbies were her pets, reading and creating teddy bears. Visitation Tuesday April 23, 2019 at CHURCH AND CHAPEL FUNERAL HOME 1875 N. Calhoun Rd. Brookfield, from 1:30 PM until time of Service at 3 PM.
logo

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Apr. 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Church & Chapel Funeral and Cremation Services
Download Now