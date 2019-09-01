|
Sharon Ann (Kilvinger) Bielmeier
Milwaukee - Joined her Family and Friends in Heaven Aug. 10th at the age of 76
Beloved Wife of the late Henry Bielmeier. Dear Mother of Mark, Michael and Pamela. GMA of Staci Lynn and GG of Malcolm.
Also survived by her Brothers William and Jeffery (Cindy) Jones. Further survived and will be missed by Family and Friends.
Service will be held Friday, Sept. 6th at 3pm at Southern WI Veterans Memorial Cemetery.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Sept. 1, 2019