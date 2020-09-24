1/1
Sharon Ann Sindicic

Sharon Ann Sindicic (Nee Sprague) passed away peacefully on September 16, 2020 surrounded by loved ones. Sharon was born and raised in West Allis,WI and graduated from Nathan Hale in 1961. In 1963, she married Larry Sindicic, the absolute love of her life. Sharon and Larry had two beautiful children and had an idyllic life in Eagle for many years prior to Larry's tragically sudden death. Sharon moved her family home to West Allis and worked for many years at Clement Manor before moving to the Houston Texas area in 2017 to enjoy her retirement. She was a loving and compassionate woman who brought laughter and joy to all who knew her. She will be greatly missed by her friends and surviving family members; son Scott (wife Robin), daughter Jennifer (husband Matt), brother Ken, niece Karolyne, nephew K.C.(wife Sara) and great-nephews Holden and Spencer.




Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Sep. 24 to Sep. 27, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

