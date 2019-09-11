|
|
Sharon Arleen Lobermeier
Milwaukee - Sharon Arleen Lobermeier, age 58, of Milwaukee, WI died suddenly on Thursday, September 5, 2019 at the St. Joseph Campus of Ascension SE Wisconsin Hospital in Milwaukee. Sharon, the daughter of Frank "Fritz" and Dorothy "Dolly" (nee Gilham) Lobermeier was born in Illinois on June 10, 1961. For several years she ran a housekeeping service and was very trusted and well-liked by her clients. Her attention to detail was reflected in her artistic abilities. If you received an envelope in the mail from her it most likely had a colorful drawing on the back that appeared to be a printed envelope design rather than Sharon's own sketch. She loved her cats and if you spoke with her for a long enough time you could tell that she had a good loving heart deep inside. Sharon is survived by two brothers, Craig and Randy; and by seven sisters, Susan (James) Lich, Anna "Sally" Zimmer, Dorothy (the late Tom) Allen, Nelda (the late Allan) Jankowski, Mary (Robert "Skip") Amant, Brenda and Karen (Jimmy) Jacobson; and by many nieces and nephews and other relatives. Sharon was preceded in death by her parents and six brothers, Durant, Glen, Gary, Jerry, Henry and Frank; and by one sister, Cordele "DeeDee" (the late Eugene) Lehman. As per her wishes, her remains will be cremated and no services will be held.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Sept. 11, 2019