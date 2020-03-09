|
Sharon Brueckner
Wauwatosa - (Nee Sherard) March 6, 2020 age 77 years. Beloved wife of 56 years to David Brueckner. Loving mother of Douglas Brueckner and Joylynn (Robert) Wedel. Dear grandmother of Logan, daisy, Nathaniel and Quinn. Sister of Joycarol (Daniel) Sherard-Freiberg and Jack (Jacqueline) Sherard. Further survived by other relatives and friends.
Private funeral service will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorials to Meadowbrook Church, 1025 N.70th Street, Wauwatosa, WI would be appreciated.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Mar. 9 to Mar. 15, 2020