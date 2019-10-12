|
|
Sharon Burbey
Brookfield -
Sharon Burbey (nee Dexter) passed away peacefully at home with family on October 11, 2019 at age 63 after battling lung cancer for about 18 months. Sharon was born in Milwaukee on New Year's Day in 1956. She attended
Arrowhead High School for 3 years and graduated from Wauwatosa West High School in 1973.
Sharon retired from Miller Brewing Company in September 2011 after more than 36 years of service.
Sharon married Mark Burbey on November 13, 1982 at North Presbyterian Church in Milwaukee, and they had two children. More than anything, Sharon loved her family. The family became active members of Trinity UCC in Brookfield.
She enjoyed bowling, golfing, and card games - particularly sheepshead and cribbage, and loved watching Wisconsin sports teams.
Sharon is survived by her husband Mark; children Allen (Travis Zuverink) of Madison and Connie Koch (Matt Koch) of Brookfield; grandchildren Eden Ruehmer, Braden Koch and Hayley Koch; siblings Susan Dexter (Judith Haass) of New Berlin, James Dexter (Carolyn) of Searcy, Arkansas, and Gary Dexter (Elizabeth) of Cambellsport; and many other cousins, nieces, nephews, relatives and dear friends.
Sharon is preceded in death by her parents Fred and Lucile Dexter and nephew Jonathan Dexter.
Services for Sharon will be held on Saturday, October 19 at Becker Ritter Funeral Home (14075 W North Ave, Brookfield). A visitation will take place from 10:00am until 12:00pm, with a Celebration of Life at 12:00pm. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Trinity United Church of Christ at 4435 N. Calhoun Rd, Brookfield, WI 53005. More information can be found at www.BeckerRitter.com.
Sincere thanks to all those who have supported Sharon and the family during this challenging journey.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Oct. 12 to Oct. 13, 2019