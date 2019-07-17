Services
Ferstenfeld, Sharon Clara (Nee Rukas) (Nee Rukas) of Cedarburg, formerly of Brookfield, July 13, 2019 age 70 yrs. Beloved wife of the late Julian "Jay" Ferstenfeld, MD. Loving mother of Megan (Jesus) Ferstenfeld-Torres and Adam (Annette). Loving grandmother of Quintin, Kylee, Corbin and Emalee. Dear sister of Charles, Maureen, Mary Beth, Patricia and Sheila. Memorial Mass will be held on Thursday, July 18, 2019 - 11:00 AM at St. Francis Borgia North Catholic Church 1375 Covered Bridge Rd. Cedarburg. Inurnment Wisconsin Memorial Park. Family will receive friends at the church on Thursday from 10:00 AM - 10:45 AM. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation would be appreciated.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 17, 2019
