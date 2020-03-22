|
Sharon Diane Loehrl
Waukesha - Sharon Loehrl passed away on Saturday, March 14, 2020, at Oak Park Place in Madison, where she has resided and been wonderfully cared for five years plus. She was born March 3, 1939, in Sacred Heart, Minn., the daughter of Martin and Idella (Lenz) Ruter.
Sharon graduated from Sacred Heart High School and continued on at St. Cloud State University. There she met, as she liked to say, "the love of her life," Alfred A. Loehrl, while taking calls for the veterinarian they both worked for. They married in 1960 and had two children, Todd and Julie. Sharon and Alfred worked together at their business, Grandview Animal Clinic in Waukesha, and later VCA. She was an active member of Good Shepherd Lutheran Church. Most of all, Sharon loved spending time with her family and friends and enjoyed gardening, arranging flowers, rug hooking and various crafts. She is remembered for her kindness, dedication, creativity and bright smile.
Sharon is survived by her children, Todd (Julia) and Julie (Michael); three grandchildren; brothers, Donley (Yaskuko), Dean (Terri), and Reginald (Ramona); sisters, Debra (John), Joan and Jean; and sisters-in-law, Caroline and Shirley. She was preceded in death by her spouse Alfred in 2017; and her parents.
A Celebration of Life will be announced at a later date. Memorials may be gifted in Sharon's name to Boerner Botanical Gardens, 9400 Boerner Dr., Hales Corners, WI 53130. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Mar. 22, 2020