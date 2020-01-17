|
|
Sharon G. Worm
(nee Stolpa) passed away peacefully with her daughter at her side on January 14, 2020 at the age of 74 years. She is reunited with her beloved husband, Ronald. Loving mother of Ron John (Sheila) and Sharolynn (Mark) Roche. For more of Sharon's story, details, and guestbook please visit www.molthenbell.com
Visitation will be held on Friday, January 24, 2020 from 9:00AM-10:30AM at Zion Ev. Lutheran Church (900 Michigan Ave., South Milwaukee). Funeral service at church on Friday at 10:30AM. Interment at Forest Hill Memorial Park.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jan. 17 to Jan. 19, 2020