Services
Molthen-Bell & Son Funeral Home
700 Milwaukee Ave
South Milwaukee, WI 53172
(414) 762-0154
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 24, 2020
9:00 AM - 10:30 AM
Zion Ev. Lutheran Church
900 Michigan Ave.
South Milwaukee, WI
Funeral service
Friday, Jan. 24, 2020
10:30 AM
Zion Ev. Lutheran Church
900 Michigan Ave.
South Milwaukee, WI
Sharon G. Worm Notice
(nee Stolpa) passed away peacefully with her daughter at her side on January 14, 2020 at the age of 74 years. She is reunited with her beloved husband, Ronald. Loving mother of Ron John (Sheila) and Sharolynn (Mark) Roche. For more of Sharon's story, details, and guestbook please visit www.molthenbell.com

Visitation will be held on Friday, January 24, 2020 from 9:00AM-10:30AM at Zion Ev. Lutheran Church (900 Michigan Ave., South Milwaukee). Funeral service at church on Friday at 10:30AM. Interment at Forest Hill Memorial Park.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jan. 17 to Jan. 19, 2020
