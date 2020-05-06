Sharon I. Schnepp
Sharon I. Schnepp

Passed away on May 2, 2020 at the age of 70. Preceded in death by her husband Curtis E. Schnepp. Loving mother to Connie (Jeffrey) Arnold and Jason Schnepp. Dear grandmother to Nathaniel, Alyssa, Daniel, Natalie, Emily, Devin, Kathryn, Ja Lynn. Great-grandmother to Lyla and one on the way. Sister to Richard (Pauline) Fries, Arlene (Elliot) Johnson, Susan Lett, Phillip Fries, Gerald Fries and the late Gregory (Sandy) Fries. Further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Due to COVID-19, private services will be held.






Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Service
