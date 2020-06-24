Sharon J. BlazeiGreendale - (nee Medrow) Entered into Eternal Life on Wednesday, June 24, 2020 at the age of 76. Dear wife of Martin for 56 years. Beloved mom of Todd (Beth) Blazei, Guy (Nora) Blazei and Julie (Gary) Gavin. Proud grandma of Breanna, Brooke, Jake, Miles, Katie, Emily and Melanie. Sister of Kenneth (Kitty) Medrow, Carol (Bert) Wagner and Bob Medrow. Further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.Sharon enjoyed traveling and loved spending time Up North, reading a good book, fishing, the outdoors and especially spending time with her grandchildren and pets.Gathering of Remembrance at the Max A. Sass & Sons Greenridge Chapel on Wednesday, July 1 from 4 - 5:30 PM.