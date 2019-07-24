|
|
D'Amico, Sharon J. (Nee Armanetti) Age 61, passed away on July 21st, 2019. She was born in Chicago on September 25th, 1957 to Patricia and Gaetano Armanetti. She graduated from Regina High School in 1975 and earned a Bachelor's Degree from UW-Eau Claire in 1979. Sharon married John D'Amico, the love of her life, on September 23rd, 1979. Sharon loved to golf, cook, travel and welcome friends and family into her home to share great food, conversation and a glass of wine. For the past three years, Sharon wintered in Naples, FL where she enjoyed warm, sunny winters at the pool and on the beach with John and many dear friends and family members. Above all, Sharon was dedicated to her family and loved them with all of her heart. Her grandchildren fondly called her "SheShe" and she was proud to spoil them with hugs, kisses and whatever toys they wanted. Sharon will be remembered for her kindness, selflessness and beautiful smile. She celebrated every day of her life by embracing friends and family with unconditional love. Sharon is survived by her husband John; daughters Christina (Andrew) Tibesar and Lisa (Dan) Lewis; son Frank (Sarah) D'Amico; grandchildren Ben and Anna Tibesar and Gavin and Jade Lewis. Dearest daughter of Patricia Armanetti (Nick Korompilas) and sister of Leonard (Sue) Armanetti, Diane Armanetti, Linda (Claudio) Fetel and Frank (Donna) Armanetti. Further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her father Gaetano Armanetti and her in-laws Frank and Judith D'Amico. Visitation at Schmidt & Bartelt Funeral Home in Mequon, WI on Friday, July 26th from 4-8 p.m. Additional visitation on Saturday, July 27th at 10 a.m. until the time of Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. at St. Eugene Congregation, 7600 N. Port Washington Rd. in Fox Point, WI. A private interment at Resurrection Cemetery in Mequon, WI to follow. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Sharon's name to the appreciated.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 24, 2019