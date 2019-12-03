Services
Visitation
Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:30 AM
SAINT PAUL'S EVANGELICAL LUTHERAN CHURCH
S66W14325 W Janesville Rd
Muskegon, WI
Service
Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019
10:30 AM
SAINT PAUL'S EVANGELICAL LUTHERAN CHURCH
S66W14325 W Janesville Rd
Muskegon, WI
Burial
Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019
12:00 PM
Milwaukee's Arlington Park Cemetery
Sharon J. (Spredemann) Dreyer Notice
Sharon J. Dreyer (nee Spredemann)

age 79, of New Berlin, WI, passed from this earth on Thursday, November 28, 2019, after a prolonged fight with cancer and dementia.

Predeceased by her parents, Ralph and Veloris Spredemann, Sharon is survived by her husband of 49 years, Leland, her three sons, Brett (Keri), Brian (Amanda), Troy (Brianna), and her four grandchildren. Further survived by a sister Beverly (Ralph) Gygax, nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.

Sharon's family sends special thanks to the staff at New Berlin's Elizabeth Residence and Badger Hospice for their gentle care of Sharon during the last months of her life.

Visiting hours will be held on Saturday, December 7, 2019 at SAINT PAUL'S EVANGELICAL LUTHERAN CHURCH, S66W14325 W Janesville Rd, Muskego, WI, from 9:00am until the time of service at 10:30am. Following the funeral service, family and friends are welcome to join in saying goodbye to Sharon at Milwaukee's Arlington Park Cemetery at 12:00pm.

In lieu of flowers, donations to the Children's Literacy Initiative (https://cli.org/donate-2/), Alzheimers and Dementia Alliance of WI, Inc. (https://www.alzwisc.org), or National Breast Cancer Foundation, Inc. (https://www.nationalbreastcancer.org/) are welcomed in Sharon's name.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Dec. 3 to Dec. 4, 2019
