Sharon J. Kamrath

Sharon J. Kamrath Notice
Kamrath, Sharon J. Passed away on April 6, 2019 after a courageous battle with cancer. Loving companion of Willie Bryd. Beloved sister of John (Doreen) Kamrath, Nancy (Jeffrey) Mack and Amy Carter (Mike Burke). Proud aunt of Erik (Jessica) Kamrath, Lyndsay (David) Zwaska, Chelsea (Dave) Jaskolski, Hilary (Garrett) Tortelli and Austin Mack. Great-aunt of Owen, Tessa, Paul, Nathan, Finn, Nadia and Monroe. Further survived by other relatives and many friends. Visitation will be Saturday April 13, 2019 at the Funeral Home from 3pm until time of service at 6pm.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Apr. 10, 2019
