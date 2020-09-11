Sharon (Dwyer) JensenWauwatosa - In loving memory of the greatest wife, sister, sister-in-law, aunt, and friend. On September 3, 2020, Sharon Jensen passed away at the age of 66. Loving wife to Jim. Beloved daughter of Dorothy Dwyer. Cherished sister of Patty Larkin and Tim (Barb) Dwyer. Special sister-in law of Mary (Dan) Schwark, Wendy Hauptli, Bob (Joyce) Jensen, and Jan Clemens. Devoted and wonderful aunt of Amanda Dwyer, Eric Larkin, Andrea Dwyer, Andy Schwark, and Whitney Schwark Pratt. Further survived by her nephews, relatives, and friends. Preceded in death by her dad, Tom Dwyer.After graduating from Wauwatosa East High School in 1971, Sharon attended Mount Mary University. Sharon and Jim met in 1976 when he was a Manager Trainee at JCP at Northridge. When they got married in 1977, she had to move over to Target where she was the Manager of their Cosmetics Department. She also worked at Gimbels at Mayfair. Sharon especially enjoyed teaching a 6th Grade Religion Class every Sunday, first at Christ King and then at St. Bernards for 16 years. Her students will all remember playing her Religious Baseball Game.In 2013, Sharon learned that she had cancer, and she was given only six months to live. Fortunately, Sharon was able to continue her long fight against cancer thanks to the amazing skills of Dr. Jeff Postles, Dr. Theresa Hayssen, and Dr. Leena Varkey. Jim would also like to thank everyone at Elmbrook Memorial Hospital for their extraordinary care and friendship. The Sherman Cancer Center at Elmbrook Hospital felt like a second home to Sharon and Jim for the past 7 years. A special thanks goes out to Sharon's favorite nurse, Jan Rodden.Since funerals today consist of no hugs, no handshakes, and mandatory facemasks, a family memorial service was held in the West Chapel at Holy Cross Cemetery on September 9, 2020. Chaplain Scott Winters presided over Sharon's funeral. Everyone told Jim that it was the best funeral that they have ever attended. Next summer, since Sharon always loved vacationing in Las Vegas, Jim plans to throw a party at Potawatomi Casino to celebrate Sharon's life for her relatives and friends.