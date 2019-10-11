|
Sharon L. Drzadinski (nee Owen)
New Berlin - Passed to Eternal Life Wednesday, October 09, 2019, age 76 years. Beloved wife of the late William. Dear mother of Jeffrey (Dawn) Drzadinski, Jan (Rick) Smith and Kathy (Chuck) Kremer. Cherished grandmother of Nicole, Kyle, Megan and Mason Drzadinski, Collin and Trent Smith, Paul and Darren Kremer. Sister of Carole (Bill) Klovas and the late Joel (Kathy) Owen. Sister-in-law of Jerry (Laurel), Pat (Norm) Lester and the late James. Also survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends. Visitation Wednesday October 16, 2019 at St. John the Evangelist Church (8500 W. Coldspring Rd.) 3PM until time of Mass of Christian Burial at 6PM. Entombment Mount Olivet Cemetery, Thursday October 17, 2019 at 9AM. Please meet at cemetery office. In lieu of flowers, memorial to the Wisconsin Humane Society or Wisconsin Parkinson Association appreciated.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Oct. 11 to Oct. 13, 2019