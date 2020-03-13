Services
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 20, 2020
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Grace Ev. Lutheran Church
W196 N9525 Cross View Way
Menomonee Falls, WI
Funeral service
Friday, Mar. 20, 2020
6:00 PM
Sharon L. Heiser


1942 - 2020
Sharon L. Heiser Notice
Sharon L. Heiser

Kewaskum - (nee Gast), 77, of Kewaskum was called home to be with the Lord on Sunday, March 8, 2020.

A funeral service in remembrance if Sharon will be held on Friday, March 20, 2020 at 6:00 pm at Grace Ev. Lutheran Church, W196 N9525 Cross View Way, Menomonee Falls, WI.

The family will greet relatives and friends at the church on Friday from 4:00 until 6:00 PM.

The last two years of Sharon's life she battled a number of health challenges. Her family wishes to thank the physicians and staff of the Froedtert Health system for their dedication and efforts.

The Myrhum-Patten Funeral and Cremation Service have been entrusted with Sharon's arrangements. Additional information and guest book may be found at www.myrhum-patten.com



Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Mar. 13 to Mar. 15, 2020
