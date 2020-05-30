Sharon "Sherry" L. Jung
Wauwatosa - Age 80. Marched proudly, with her baton held high, into Eternal Life May 27, 2020, reuniting with her beloved husband, the late Gerald "Jerry" Jung. Dear mother of Jennifer (Richard) Doucette, William Jung and Heidi (Timothy) Hopfinger. Proud and doting "Mumu" of Isabella, Jack and Charlie Doucette, Julia and Grace Hopfinger. Loving aunt to Eric (Katie) Blaufuss and Elizabeth, Margaret and Cecilia Blaufuss, Claire (John) Topp, Steve (Mary) Jung and Marianne (John) Schmitt. Best friend and sister of Marcy (Philipp) Blaufuss and Patti (James) Wertschnig. Devoted daughter of the late William E. and Helen H. Daley and adored sister of the late infant Michael. Further survived by countless friends.
Visitation Friday, June 5, 2020 from 4:00PM until 6:45PM. Funeral Service to follow at 7:00PM at Schmidt and Bartelt Funeral Home-Wauwatosa. Memorial Mass at Christ King Church-Wauwatosa, will be scheduled for a later date. Private interment Holy Cross Cemetery-Milwaukee on Monday, June 8, 2020. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Christ King Church, 2604 N. Swan Blvd., Wauwatosa, WI 53226 or the charity of your choice appreciated.
Sherry was truly a Milwaukee icon. She founded the ubiquitous Daley Debutantes Baton and Drum Corps when she was just 15 years old. From early childhood through college graduation, Sherry and her sisters were professional baton twirlers sharing the vaudeville stages with Al Jarreau and Liberace. Sherry earned national acclaim as the Junior National Champion Majorette, performed on the Ed Sullivan Show, and was invited to lead the Wisconsin delegation as the Head Majorette for President Kennedy's Inauguration parade.
A graduate of Marquette University, Sherry was the featured twirler and oboist with the Warrior band. Sherry earned a degree in elementary education. While raising her three children, Sherry ingratiated herself into the Christ King, DSHA, Pius, and MUHS communities volunteering and spearheading various organizations. She later served as a director and teacher at the Mary Linsmeier Preschools. Recognizing her leadership and contributions to the community, Milwaukee Magazine named her "One of Milwaukee's Most Interesting People of 1986."
Nothing made Sherry happier than all things Irish, spending time with family and friends, taking her grandchildren on adventures, teaching baton twirling, and showcasing her Daley Debs in parades.
"Once a Deb, Always a Deb"
Wauwatosa - Age 80. Marched proudly, with her baton held high, into Eternal Life May 27, 2020, reuniting with her beloved husband, the late Gerald "Jerry" Jung. Dear mother of Jennifer (Richard) Doucette, William Jung and Heidi (Timothy) Hopfinger. Proud and doting "Mumu" of Isabella, Jack and Charlie Doucette, Julia and Grace Hopfinger. Loving aunt to Eric (Katie) Blaufuss and Elizabeth, Margaret and Cecilia Blaufuss, Claire (John) Topp, Steve (Mary) Jung and Marianne (John) Schmitt. Best friend and sister of Marcy (Philipp) Blaufuss and Patti (James) Wertschnig. Devoted daughter of the late William E. and Helen H. Daley and adored sister of the late infant Michael. Further survived by countless friends.
Visitation Friday, June 5, 2020 from 4:00PM until 6:45PM. Funeral Service to follow at 7:00PM at Schmidt and Bartelt Funeral Home-Wauwatosa. Memorial Mass at Christ King Church-Wauwatosa, will be scheduled for a later date. Private interment Holy Cross Cemetery-Milwaukee on Monday, June 8, 2020. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Christ King Church, 2604 N. Swan Blvd., Wauwatosa, WI 53226 or the charity of your choice appreciated.
Sherry was truly a Milwaukee icon. She founded the ubiquitous Daley Debutantes Baton and Drum Corps when she was just 15 years old. From early childhood through college graduation, Sherry and her sisters were professional baton twirlers sharing the vaudeville stages with Al Jarreau and Liberace. Sherry earned national acclaim as the Junior National Champion Majorette, performed on the Ed Sullivan Show, and was invited to lead the Wisconsin delegation as the Head Majorette for President Kennedy's Inauguration parade.
A graduate of Marquette University, Sherry was the featured twirler and oboist with the Warrior band. Sherry earned a degree in elementary education. While raising her three children, Sherry ingratiated herself into the Christ King, DSHA, Pius, and MUHS communities volunteering and spearheading various organizations. She later served as a director and teacher at the Mary Linsmeier Preschools. Recognizing her leadership and contributions to the community, Milwaukee Magazine named her "One of Milwaukee's Most Interesting People of 1986."
Nothing made Sherry happier than all things Irish, spending time with family and friends, taking her grandchildren on adventures, teaching baton twirling, and showcasing her Daley Debs in parades.
"Once a Deb, Always a Deb"
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from May 30 to May 31, 2020.