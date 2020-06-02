Sharon "Sherry" L. Jung
Wauwatosa, WI - Nee Daley Age 80 years. Marched proudly, with her baton held high, into Eternal Life May 27, 2020, reuniting with her beloved husband, the late Gerald "Jerry" Jung. Dear mother of Jennifer (Richard) Doucette, William Jung and Heidi (Timothy) Hopfinger.
Please see Sunday May 31, 2020 edition or view Schmidt & Bartelt (www.schmidtandbartelt.com) website for complete obituary for Sherry.
Wauwatosa, WI - Nee Daley Age 80 years. Marched proudly, with her baton held high, into Eternal Life May 27, 2020, reuniting with her beloved husband, the late Gerald "Jerry" Jung. Dear mother of Jennifer (Richard) Doucette, William Jung and Heidi (Timothy) Hopfinger.
Please see Sunday May 31, 2020 edition or view Schmidt & Bartelt (www.schmidtandbartelt.com) website for complete obituary for Sherry.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jun. 2 to Jun. 3, 2020.