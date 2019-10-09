Services
Harder Funeral Service Inc
4217 W Fond Du Lac Ave
Milwaukee, WI 53216
414-442-6912
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 11, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
ST. MATTHEW EV. LUTHERAN CHURCH
8444 W. Melvina Street
Milwaukee, WI
Funeral service
Friday, Oct. 11, 2019
7:00 PM
ST. MATTHEW EV. LUTHERAN CHURCH
8444 W. Melvina Street
Milwaukee, WI
Milwaukee - Entered into Eternal Life on October 9, 2019 at age 83. Beloved wife of the late Larry Urban. Sharon is survived by her daughters, Kim (Frank) and Sheri (Glen), and grandchildren Jennifer (Tim), Joshua and Madeline.

Visitation Friday, October 11, at ST. MATTHEW EV. LUTHERAN CHURCH 8444 W. Melvina Street, Milwaukee from 4:00 PM until the time of funeral service at 7:00 PM. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Matthew's.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Oct. 9 to Oct. 10, 2019
