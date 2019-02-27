|
Weeks, Sharon L. Found peace on February 22, 2019 at the age of 64. Dear sister of Sheila Novick and Bruce (Chery) Weeks. Loving aunt of Gina Castagnozzi and Lisa (Kyrik) Herring, the late Gabrielle and Corey Weeks. Further survived by other relatives and friends. A celebration of Sharon's life will be held on Monday March 4, 2019 from 10 am until service of remembrance at 12 noon at the Max A. Sass & Sons Mission Hills Chapel. Sharon was the Director of Marketing and executive assistant to the President for Heartland Value Investments and was a graduate of UW-Milwaukee. In lieu of flowers, memorials to benefit the homeless appreciated.
