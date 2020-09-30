Sharon Lee Arndt
Wales - Sharon Lee Arndt, of Wales, Wisconsin, passed away, September 28, 2020. She was born in Milwaukee, Wisconsin on October 22, 1944, to Joseph and Bernice Prelec. Sharon graduated from the University of Wisconsin, Eau-Claire, with a Bachelor's and Master's degree in Business Education. She married Charles Allen Arndt on July 10, 1971. Sharon was a beloved teacher of 40 years in Business Education at Waukesha County Technical College and Eisenhower High School. She retired in 2007 to enjoy her love of travel with Charlie and to spend time with her friends and family. She is survived by her children, Christopher and Jacklynn (Niemiec), and granddaughters, Brylee, Jayden, Ava, and Zoe. The family extends their sincere gratitude to Sharon's caregivers, Laurie and Jewell, in helping to care for her at home through her Alzheimer's. There will be a private funeral service and those who wish to pay tribute, are aske to donate to the Alzheimer's Association
in her memory. https://act.alz.org/site/TR/Events/Tributes-AlzheimersChampions?pg=fund&fr_id=1060&pxfid=654657